Vanessa Bryant Responds After Mother Accuses Her Of Kicking Her Out Of The House Following Kobe’s Death

Vanessa Bryant responded to her mother’s claims that she kicked her out of the home following the death of her husband Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa claimed the car and the home were not in her mother’s name in a statement to Univision, according to Page Six. Vanessa’s mom, Sofia Laine, had made the accusations in a sit down interview with the outlet, as previously reported.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name,” Vanessa said in a statement to Univision, Page Six reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Vanessa Bryant Accused Of Kicking Her Mom Out Following Kobe’s Death)

“She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.”

As previously reported, the fallout between the two comes after Kobe and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash back in January. Seven others also died in the tragedy, including the pilot, after the helicopter crashed into a mountainside in the Calabasas area.