Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Life Following Split From Danica Patrick

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a “better head space” following his split from long-term ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick.

Rodgers opened up about why he’s been having so much fun lately during Tuesday’s appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I have just a new and increased love of life,” Rodgers said during the interview. “And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can.” (RELATED: Danica Patrick Unfollows Aaron Rodgers On Instagram, Rep Confirms They’re Over)

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said. “And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Break ups can be really hard on people, but in the end if it wasn’t supposed to work out, it just won’t. I’m sure they are both experiencing life from a new perspective following the break up. It’s inspiring to see Rodgers thrive so much. This should give hope to anyone who is going through the same thing.

Good for Rodgers.