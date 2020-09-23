ABC Poll: Trump Favored Over Biden By 15 Points In Arizona, 11 In Florida To Handle The Economy

A new poll published Wednesday by ABC and The Washington Post shows that likely voters in Arizona and Florida think President Donald Trump would do a better job than former Vice President Joe Biden of handling the economy, the issue they care the most about heading into the 2020 election.

The poll, conducted by Langer Research Associates on ABC’s behalf, showed both states in a virtual deadlock among likely and registered voters. In Arizona, 48 percent of registered voters preferred Biden compared to 47 percent who prefer Trump, while likely voters gave Trump (51) a 4 point advantage over Biden (47). Similarly, Biden (49) bested Trump (47) by 2 points among registered Florida voters, while Trump (49) led Biden (48) by 1 point among likely voters. (RELATED: Trump And Biden Are Tied In Florida, NBC News Poll Finds — Trump Leads Among Latino Voters, Biden Leads Among Seniors)

Still, Trump holds a massive lead over Biden when poll participants were asked who they trust more on the economy: 15 points in Arizona and 11 in Florida. Poll participants do prefer Biden over Trump on handling of the coronavirus pandemic but by a significantly smaller margin. He holds 4 and 5 point advantages in Arizona (49-45) and Florida (48-43) on the issue respectively. (ELECTION DISSECTION: Former Florida Rep. Explains Why Trump Is Edging Out Biden In His Home State)

33 percent of Arizona respondents and 31 percent of those in Florida viewed the economy as the single most important issue this election. The coronavirus pandemic (20 percent in AZ, 15 percent in FL) was the second most important issue, followed by crime and safety (15-150, equal treatment of racial groups (14-14), and health care. (10-13).

A recent poll conducted by NBC News showed Trump and Biden tied in Florida but gave POTUS a significant lead among Hispanic voters. Trump would likely need to carry both states to win reelection in November.

The poll was conducted between September 15-20, and included 765 registered Florida voters (613 likely) and 701 voters registered in Arizona (579 likely).