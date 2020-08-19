Lane Kiffin Says Football Players On Teams Not Playing In The Fall Should Be Able To Leave With Immediate Eligibility

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin thinks players not playing in the fall should be allowed to transfer right away.

Kiffin told Dari Nowkhah during a late Tuesday night interview, “I think it’s a shame…It’s really unfortunate that the NCAA is not allowing them to transfer and be eligible immediately…I feel really bad for those kids. It’s not their fault. Why can’t they come play somewhere? That doesn’t make any sense to me.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

.@OleMissFB head coach @Lane_Kiffin with a ???????????????? take on why players in conferences WITHOUT fall football should be free to transfer and play immediately elsewhere… Just imagine… He was on #SECNow tonight on @SECNetwork! pic.twitter.com/9sgAkqTaEP — Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) August 19, 2020

Two things. First and foremost, Kiffin is 100% when he says it’s not these players’ fault that football isn’t happening in the PAC-12 and Big 10.

Their respective conferences robbed them of their seasons, and there’s not a damn thing those players did to deserve it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Aug 9, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

Having said that, I’ll say the same thing I’ve said before about SEC teams trying to poach our players in the north.

If they try it, then we’re going to have a second civil war. It’s that simple. The national guard will be deployed to stop those coaches from crossing the Mason-Dixon line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

If they’re feeling froggy down in the SEC, then I suggest we just jump. Otherwise, they can keep to their part of the country and we’ll keep to ours.

While I sympathize with Kiffin’s position, there’s no shot in hell I’m letting Big 10 rosters get pillaged. If it happens, then it’ll be viewed as an act of war.

If the south wants to walk that path again, then let’s have ourselves a drink and get to it. Otherwise, drop the subject.