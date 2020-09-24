Brown University Researcher Demands Airbnb Refund Over Trump Signs

A Brown University researcher demanded a refund from Airbnb over “Trump yard signs and other white nationalist symbols” she and her husband saw when they reached their rented house in Maine, according to Twitter posts.

Carycruz M. Bueno, a research associate at Brown University’s Annenberg Institute, said she was “scared for my life and family safety” after she and her husband saw the signs supporting President Donald Trump when they reached their Airbnb, according to her Twitter posts. (RELATED: ‘You Simply Do Not Care About Us’: Neighbors Allegedly Write Letter Singling Out Neighbor For Trump Yard Sign)

Bueno said in her Twitter posts: “I shouldnt have to pay to stay at a place i dont feel safe and @AirbnbHelp at minimum should give me a full refund/voucher for all the trauma this experience has caused.”

I shouldnt have to pay to stay at a place i dont feel safe and @AirbnbHelp at minimum should give me a full refund/voucher for all the trauma this experience has caused — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

“My husband rented a place in Maine and when we arrived in the evening we saw Trump yard signs and other white nationalist symbols. I immediately was terrified and scared for my life and family safety,” Bueno continued, according to the Twitter posts.

She also said she was “Disappointed @airBnb doesn’t understand the trauma of TRUMP signs on a @airbnb rental causes Black person” in another Twitter post.

“We left and @Airbnb says they cant do anything. Prime example how white companies make a BLM statement but when Black person tells them they didnt feel safe they do nothing,” Bueno said in another tweet.



“If they want to be racist they need to post a picture so BIPOC know not to stay there. We need a greenbook for @Airbnb where we know we are safe,” Bueno said, according to one of the posts in the Twitter thread.

“@Airbnb has a discrimination statement but its only words no action. What about believing a black person and making them retell a traumatizing experience. Do better,” she said, according to the Twitter posts.

@Airbnb has a discrimination statement but its only words no action. What about believing a black person and making them retell a traumatizing experience. Do better — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

This experience shows that people are unaware of signs and symbols used. Top symbols that invoke fear for Black people …list below https://t.co/wXubFseobg — Cary Bueno, Ph.D (@CarycruzBueno) September 24, 2020

Bueno also said that the U.S. flag is one of several symbols, including the Confederate flag, KKK symbols and Trump signs, that are used to scare black people.

Bueno and Airbnb did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.