Multiple College Football Games Scheduled For Saturday Have Been Called Off

Navy v Houston

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Several weekend college football games have been called off.

Following the postponement of Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, three more games have been halted for the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

North Texas vs. Houston, Tulsa vs. Arkansas State and USF vs. FAU all won’t be played because of different coronavirus issues.

This is obviously not a great look for the world of college football, and it doesn’t help that all the postponements and cancelations happened in such a short period of time.

It was an avalanche of bad news. It felt like watching dominos fall one after another.

 

Now, should fans be nervous about four games being called off in such a short period of time? I’m honestly not sure.

I’ve been very bullish on making sure games happen, and there’s a ton to be optimistic about. Having said that, this is the most nervous I’ve been since the season started.

 

Hopefully, all the teams involved here get their situations figured out and we can keep rolling forward. The last thing we need is more postponements.