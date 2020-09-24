Multiple College Football Games Scheduled For Saturday Have Been Called Off

Several weekend college football games have been called off.

Following the postponement of Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, three more games have been halted for the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

North Texas vs. Houston, Tulsa vs. Arkansas State and USF vs. FAU all won’t be played because of different coronavirus issues.

Mind-boggling. Four games postponed in the last 24 hours: USF at Florida Atlantic

Tulsa at Arkansas State

North Texas at Houston

Notre Dame at Wake Forest https://t.co/57rsaSzEPA — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) September 23, 2020

SCHEDULE UPDATE This Saturday’s game at FAU has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/x5Cys8zFB2 — USF Football (@USFFootball) September 23, 2020

“We are postponing our game against Tulsa because the amount of unavailable players at one specific position group doesn’t allow for us to safely play the game,” said A-State Director of Athletics @TerryMohajirAD. “We are working with Tulsa to mutually reschedule the game..” pic.twitter.com/30kxRuP125 — Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) September 23, 2020

UPDATE | Saturday’s Houston-North Texas game has been canceled Story: https://t.co/BMUPsjz177 pic.twitter.com/aNniKmyGE4 — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) September 23, 2020

This is obviously not a great look for the world of college football, and it doesn’t help that all the postponements and cancelations happened in such a short period of time.

It was an avalanche of bad news. It felt like watching dominos fall one after another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Football (@uhcougarfb) on Sep 23, 2020 at 1:08pm PDT

Now, should fans be nervous about four games being called off in such a short period of time? I’m honestly not sure.

I’ve been very bullish on making sure games happen, and there’s a ton to be optimistic about. Having said that, this is the most nervous I’ve been since the season started.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Football (@uhcougarfb) on Sep 21, 2020 at 7:59pm PDT

Hopefully, all the teams involved here get their situations figured out and we can keep rolling forward. The last thing we need is more postponements.