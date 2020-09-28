The Broncos Put ‘South Park’ Characters In The Stands Against The Buccaneers

The Denver Broncos had a great idea for the stadium Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Broncos loaded up the seats with cutouts of “South Park” characters. The show takes place in Colorado, and all of the fan favorites were featured. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a video of the cutouts below.

While I hate the idea of people putting cutouts of themselves into seats, I absolutely love the fact that the Broncos did this.

We could all use something to laugh and smile about. There’s a lot of negativity in the world right now, and we need something to cheer us up.

While putting “South Park” characters into the stands isn’t a huge deal, it’s pretty damn funny and entertaining.

The Broncos have the entire town of ‘South Park’ in the stands for today’s game and someone needs a raise pic.twitter.com/eUkkf3SkXk — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 27, 2020

There are very few shows that have had any kind of impact near what “South Park” has. In terms of comedies, “The Office” and “Sunny” might be the only two shows that come close.

“South Park” is arguably the last true bastion of unfiltered comedy in America. It’s a sad thing to say, but it’s true.

Don’t forget to tune in Wednesday night for the pandemic episode of “South Park,” and props to the Broncos for pulling off this move.