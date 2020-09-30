Sen Tim Scott: Trump ‘Misspoke,’ Should ‘Correct’ Comments Regarding White Supremacy

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott said President Donald Trump should clarify the comments he made on white supremacy during the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

Trump, in response to a question from moderator Chris Wallace asking whether he would condemn white supremacy, said that “almost everything I see is from the left wing, not the right wing.”

“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace’s comment… I think he misspoke, I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak,” Scott, the only black Republican senator, told ABC News Wednesday. (RELATED: The Debate Was So Chaotic Dana Bash Called It A ‘Sh*t Show’ Live On Air)

Reporter: “Do you find that concerning, the president’s refusal last night during the debate to condemn white supremacist groups?” Sen. Tim Scott: “I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.” pic.twitter.com/qxDTrg7ulT — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 30, 2020

When asked to condemn the Proud Boys, a right-wing group that includes some white supremacists, Trump replied, telling the group to “stand back and stand by,” before once again addressing left-wing groups.

“But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s gotta do something about Antifa and the left,” Trump said. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Was Literally Forced To Yell ‘Stop!’ During The Debate)

That debate was garbage but this is the actual transcript of the white supremacy exchange. Trump didn’t “refuse” to denounce white supremacy, as much of the media is now saying. Look at his first reply. Sure, take issue with how he handled the q, but don’t misinform people. pic.twitter.com/TIg2WSxKVj — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) September 30, 2020

While Democrats have criticized Trump for refusing to explicitly condemn white supremacy, his response was praised by the Proud Boys organization, NBC News reported.

Right-wing extremist group Proud Boys celebrates Trump’s ‘Stand back and stand by’ comments on white supremacy https://t.co/ikoxbrOj98 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) September 30, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.