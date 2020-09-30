Troy Vs. South Alabama Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Troy won’t play South Alabama in football as scheduled.

Troy announced late Tuesday afternoon that the major rivalry game has been postponed because South Alabama halted workouts over coronavirus concerns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game had been scheduled to take place this Saturday. A rescheduled date hasn’t been announced yet.

Should this make football fans nervous? Again, it’s just one game. Now, it’s a reasonably important game because it’s a rivalry, but I’m still not worried.

We’ve seen several college football games get postponed during the pandemic. It doesn’t mean anything in the big picture.

As long as we still have most of the games rolling, then we’re fine.

Now, there is a bit of a redline here. If the vast majority of games get postponed on any given weekend, then fans should start getting very nervous.

However, we’ve seen nothing to indicate that’s going to be the case at all.

There’s no need to overreact, and everything will be fine. Trust me, we’re going to be okay. Relax, crack a beer and enjoy the rest of the games this weekend.