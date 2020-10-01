‘Frontrunner All The Way Through’: Constitutional Lawyer Ilya Shapiro On Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court

Ilya Shapiro, director of the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination, the future of the court and more.

President Trump recently nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Barrett was the frontrunner all the way through. She was apparently a finalist or one of the runner-ups for the Kavanaugh seat a couple of years ago,” Shapiro said. “No surprise that she ended up being picked.” (RELATED: Here Are 7 Things You Need To Know About Amy Coney Barrett)

He continued, “she was the favorite of the conservative legal elite. I’d say [she] has made a solid name for herself. She was a judge for three years on the seventh circuit and before that for 20 years as a law professor at Notre Dame.”

Shapiro also discussed Barrett’s religion, the future of the Supreme Court and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

Co-Chair Of Indian Voices For Trump Says Indian-American Support For Trump ‘Will Be Different This Time’

‘Even For Disney, This Is Appalling’: Conservative Shareholder Rips Company

Latina Conservative Anna Paulina Talks Trump’s Bid For The Florida Vote