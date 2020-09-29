‘Even For Disney, This Is Appalling’: Conservative Shareholder Rips Company

Justin Danhof, the director of the Free Enterprise Project and a Disney shareholder, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Disney’s decision to film in Xinjiang, his role at the Free Enterprise Project and more.

“Even for Disney, this is appalling. Disney is an extremely, extremely partisan, left-leaning corporation,” Danhof said. “They have been for decades now and they’ve been moving further and further to the left.” (RELATED: ‘Really Baffling’: Chinese Immigrant Slams Disney’s ‘Mulan’)

He continued, “what happened with ‘Mulan’ wasn’t surprising but it’s still just so appalling.”

Part of Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ was filmed in the Xinjiang province of China, where there are reportedly millions of Uighur Muslims being detained. Multiple human rights abuses are occurring within the secretive detainment camps, which has fueled the backlash against Disney.

“There’s no other way to say it,” Danhof said. “[The Uighur Muslims] are being enslaved. The Chinese are trying to run them out of existence.”

Danhof also discussed his role at the Free Enterprise Project, what he and other shareholders are doing to hold Disney accountable and more.

WATCH:

