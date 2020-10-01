‘We Are Going To Stand Up’: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Responds To Critics

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded to critics who have attacked him personally for his decision not to prosecute the officers directly involved in the death of Breonna Taylor during a Thursday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” appearance.

Cameron was widely criticized after a grand jury decided to bring charges against only one officer, former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison, for three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for rounds that hit a neighboring apartment.

Tucker Carlson played several clips of people criticizing Cameron personally on air, attacks the Fox News host called “so cruel and so vicious so unfair” that he “hesitated to air them again” before bringing the Kentucky attorney general on to respond.

WATCH:

“It is so unfortunate that because I have a different political philosophy and because in my role as the attorney general and as the special prosecutor in the Breonna Taylor investigation, because I led with the facts and the truth and had that lead to the conclusion, somehow I betrayed my race,” Cameron responded. “It is repugnant. It is so disappointing, but it’s par for the course.”

“Anytime someone stands for the truth, and when that truth is different from a narrative that has been pushed by others, this is how they respond,” he continued. “And if you look at my social media, you will see countless folks who have made similar statements and comments. But I am here tonight to say that enough is enough and that black Republicans, folks that believe in the truth, that we are going to stand up.”

The Kentucky attorney general said that he did just that by “presenting all of the information to the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor investigation,” a job that is his “responsibility as the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.” (RELATED: Candace Owens: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Is Being ‘Socially Lynched And Stripped Of His Identity’)

Cameron argued that celebrities and others were “either misrepresenting the facts because it was to their advantage, or didn’t know all of the information,” and that the two officers who weren’t charged “were fired upon and they were justified in returning the fire.”

“But again, a lot of folks had already made up their mind and weren’t interested in what the truth is and now are still trying to cherry pick so that they can fashion a narrative that meets their agenda and advances their own interests,” he said.

The decision not to directly charge officers for Taylor’s death led to protests and riots in Louisville last month that led to dozens arrested, including two Daily Caller reporters who got lumped in with protesters by police, and two police officers shot.