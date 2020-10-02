Mark Meadows ‘Fully’ Expects More White House Staffers To Test Positive For Coronavirus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday he “fully” expects contact tracing and testing to find additional positive coronavirus cases amongst administration staff.

Meadows, during a brief gaggle, gave updates on President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who both tested positive early Friday morning. He said both were “energetic” and that Trump continues to work from the White House Residence, though Meadows declined to elaborate on what treatments the First Family was receiving. (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett To Joe Biden — Here’s Every Politician, Aide And Supporter We Know Trump And Hope Hicks Met With This Week)

He noted that “core staff” have already been tested, and while none have returned positive results, he expects some staff to test positive in the future.

“We’ve all come back with negative results,” Meadows continued. “We tested our core staff — Mr. Kushner, Mr. Scavino, and myself — we’ve all come back with negative results, and yet at the same time, I fully expect that as this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House will certainly have a positive test result, and we’ve got the mitigation plan in place to make sure that the government not only continues to move forward, but the work of the American people continues to move forward.”

