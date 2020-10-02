Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence Test Negative For Coronavirus Following Trumps’ Positive Tests

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, according to Pence’s press secretary Devin O’Malley.

The news comes hours after President Donald Trump confirmed that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive early Friday morning. Hope Hicks, a top White House aide, tested positive on Thursday, prompting the White House medical team to start conducting emergency contact tracing. Trump and Hicks have met with scores of administration officials, campaign surrogates and supporters over the past week. (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett To Joe Biden — Here’s Every Politician, Aide And Supporter We Know Trump And Hope Hicks Met With This Week)

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day,” O’Malley tweeted. “This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

The Vice President’s office — asked by Daily Caller whether the Pences still plan to quarantine — said that more details would soon be released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.