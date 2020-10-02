Wisconsin’s Football Team Shares Awesome Training Camp Video Of The Players In Full Pads

Wisconsin dropped an awesome football training camp video late Thursday afternoon.

The Badgers tweeted a video the team finally putting on full pads, and the boys looked like they were having a day on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below. It’ll have fans hyped up.

???? Pads are on, full speed ahead pic.twitter.com/TsQ1ippgtB — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 1, 2020

Is there any better sound in the fall than the crack of football pads? It’s like a shot of adrenaline to your soul.

I could listen to the sound of pads hitting for hours on repeat, and sit back with a content smile on my face without any problem at all.

It’s just one sign that we’re closer to Wisconsin games starting.

I feel very special about the 2020 Wisconsin football team. Why? Well, there are plenty of reasons, but we’re stacked all over the field.

Our defense is elite, our offensive line is talented as always, our quarterback room is stocked with talent and I have confidence in our receivers and running backs to get the job done.

Sleep on the Badgers if you want. You’ll just join a long list of people who have been proven wrong.