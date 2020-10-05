REPORT: Houston Texans Fire Head Coach Bill O’Brien

Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien has reportedly been fired.

According to Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano, the head coach and GM was fired at some point Monday after starting the season 0-4.

Texans fired HC and GM Bill O’Brien, per @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

This is a bit a shockwave for the NFL to handle on a late Monday afternoon. If you asked me a month who the first NFL coach to be fired would be, I wouldn’t have said O’Brien.

Yet, here we are, and he’s now reportedly out of the organization.

Now, it’s not overly shocking that the Texans decided to move on. I just figured it would likely be much later in the season or at the end of the year.

However, the Texans have been brutal through four games, and don’t have a win so far. Given how much talent is on the team, at some point, you have to hold somebody responsible.

That burden fell on O’Brien.

Now, the question is whether or not O’Brien will remain in the NFL or go back to college. Either way, he’ll have some options, but his time with the Texans is over.