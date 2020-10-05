‘Stranger Things’ Shares Production Photo Ahead Of Season 4 Being Released

It seems like filming has resumed on “Stranger Things.”

Fans around the globe are waiting for the fourth season of the hit Netflix show to be released, but coronavirus has thrown the entertainment world into utter chaos. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, cameras look like they’re rolling again. The show’s official Twitter account tweeted out a set photo, and it will have fans juiced.

Give it a look below.

meanwhile in the upside down… pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

There’s no concrete release date yet for season four, and it’s definitely not coming out in 2020. I think that’s about the easiest prediction to make in the history of entertainment predictions.

Given the fact coronavirus has royally screwed everything, I’d guess that we’re looking at summer of 2021 if cameras are just now rolling again.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

All I know for sure is that I’m super excited to see what we get in season four. “Stranger Things” is one of the best shows on TV, and I was hooked from the first moment.

I literally binge watched the first two seasons in a matter of a few days. You know a show is damn good when I show that level of commitment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Dec 11, 2019 at 9:36am PST

Now, we sit and wait for season four. It can’t get here soon enough! Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.

Fans around the world are on pins and needles.