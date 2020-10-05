‘Pretty Violent Here’: Trucking Company Owner On Defund The Police Movement

Mike Kucharski, the co-owner and vice president of JKC Trucking, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the movement to defund the police, blue-collar workers’ support for President Donald Trump, the first presidential debate and more.

“My concern is — what are they going to do to descale the violence in the big cities?” he said. “For example, I live in the city of Chicago and it’s pretty violent here. We have rioting. We have looting here. My wife is scared to take the children outside for a walk.”

Truck driving is one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States, according to a USA Today article.

“Most deliveries are done early in the morning when it’s still dark outside,” Kucharski said. “Usually in bad neighborhoods with no one around.”

The first presidential debate was held last Tuesday night between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. (RELATED: ‘Expecting A Little Bit More’: GOP Congressional Candidate Weighs In On Presidential Debate)

“The debate was very intense. You get a lot of mixed feelings of the media saying, ‘this guy won, that guy won,'” Kucharski said. “I had to watch it a second time, to be honest, because the first time I was shocked.”

Kucharski also discussed the role of blue-collar workers in the November election and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

Expecting A Little Bit More’: GOP Congressional Candidate Weighs In On Presidential Debate

EXCLUSIVE: Kathie Lee Gifford Talks New Movie, Memories With Regis Philbin

‘Frontrunner All The Way Through’: Constitutional Lawyer Ilya Shapiro On Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court