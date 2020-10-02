‘Expecting A Little Bit More’: GOP Congressional Candidate Weighs In On Presidential Debate

George Santos, a Republican candidate running in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about last night’s presidential debate, President Trump’s immigration policies and more.

“I feel like unfortunately, the American people came out on the bottom almost,” Santos said. “The focus was so offset from the real issues.”

He continued, “Joe Biden wouldn’t acknowledge law enforcement and law and order. It was just so difficult to see that happening.”

“Unfortunately, even the president of the United States, who I support whole-heartedly, I think ‘okay, good job,’ had some moments where [they] were cringe-worthy.” (RELATED: Trump Narrows Biden’s Lead Despite Unfavorable Debate Performance, New Poll Shows)

Santos added, “this [was] a presidential debate. We were expecting a little bit more especially from somebody trying to take out an incumbent with a record-high in the economy, the lowest unemployment in history amongst minority communities.”

Santos also discussed his own congressional bid, his thoughts on President Trump’s immigration policies and more.

WATCH:

