‘Significant Risk’: Hurricane Delta Reaches Category 4, Heading For Louisiana

Hurricane Delta, which is forecasted to impact Louisiana, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Delta has “rapidly strengthened into a dangerous category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph,” the center tweeted Tuesday morning.

The hurricane is likely to strike parts of Mexico in the coming days and could reach Louisiana as early as 2 a.m. on Saturday, a Tuesday morning National Hurricane Center report detailed.

“Now is the time for Louisianans to prepare Hurricane #Delta. This storm will affect Louisiana and everyone needs to prepare accordingly,” Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“Delta is forecasted to approach the northern Gulf Coast late this week as a hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center wrote. “While there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, there is a significant risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday night or Friday.”

“Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and monitor updates to the forecast of Delta,” the government weather service continued.

Louisiana and part of the Texas coast was struck by Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm, in late August, according to NPR. The system made landfall with wind speeds exceeding 150 mph, the public news station reported. (RELATED: National Hurricane Center Tracking Nine Total Systems At Once)



