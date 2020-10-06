Jane Fonda Channels The 80s In Hilarious Throwback Workout Video Encouraging People To Vote

Actress Jane Fonda went back to her workout instructor days with a new video encouraging people to get out and vote.

Fonda recruited the help of other celebrities including Vanessa Hudgens, Shaq, Ashley Benson, Orlando Bloom and others to participate in her workout video.

WATCH:

“We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to exercise your right to vote,” Fonda captioned the video. “Many states have registration deadlines today so do not wait!” (RELATED: Jane Fonda Arrested In Washington, D.C. While Protesting)

This is hilarious. I love the 80s vibe of the video and it really looks like a Fonda classic. Whether you agree with who these specific celebrities want to vote for or not, this video will make you smile. So many things have changed since the 80s including athletic wear.

Leg warmers and leotards are out and sports bras and yoga pants are in these days.

Although the video is cute and fun, I’m over the voting ads at this point. We’re less than a month away from the election and everyone that is going to vote has either already voted or been registered to vote for a long time.

I appreciate the effort though.