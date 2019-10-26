Will Celebrity Arrests Save The Environment? Jane Fonda’s Back To Protesting, This Time With Ted Danson

Police arrested actors Jane Fonda and Ted Danson at the Capitol on Friday as climate change activists continue to protest each week.
It’s Fonda’s third week in a row being arrested, and she plans on protesting every week into January 2020. Danson, made famous by TV series like “Cheers” and “Becker,” appeared to be smiling as officers detained him. Police said 32 activists were arrested as part of the “Oceans Can’t Wait” demonstration, according to CBS News.
