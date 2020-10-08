Sam’s Club Will Hire 2,000 New Workers Ahead Of Holiday Season Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Retail warehouse giant Sam’s Club will be hiring 2,000 new workers going into the holiday season.

Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart, plans to use the new employees in its distribution and fulfillment centers around the country, according to an article published Thursday by the New York Post.

Sam’s Club to hire 2,000, launch shipping to prepare for increased holiday demands. https://t.co/N8gPF3nDQy — NEWS10 ABC (@WTEN) October 8, 2020



The jobs are meant to be permanent and the new hires will see a $2 raise in their salary during the holiday season, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Amazon To Hire 100,000 To Staff New Warehouse, Handle Expected Shopping Surge)

“COVID-19 has changed how our members shop and the experiences they desire,” Tony Rogers, Sam’s Club’s chief member officer, said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “We’re listening and evolving our approach to meet their needs.”

The holiday hiring spree comes as part of the retail giant’s shifting focus to online sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Online sales grew 31.8% between quarter one and quarter two of 2020, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce in August. Consumers spent $211.5 billion online in the second quarter, the data shows. Consumers spent $160.3 billion in the first quarter.

Consumers have continued to increase online shopping past the second quarter, according to July Census data, CNBC reported.