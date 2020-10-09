Chris Pratt Shows Off His Skills As He Unscrambles A Rubik’s Cube In Under A Minute

Chris Pratt proved once again to be one of our favorite stars in Hollywood when he showed that he could unscramble a Rubik’s cube in under a minute.

In the clip posted on Instagram, the 41-year-old actor didn't hardly blink as he showed that, after a year of practicing, he has mastered the world famous puzzle cube.

“I’ve been trying all year to solve a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute so I can post it to Instagram,” Pratt captioned his post. “I finally did it!!!”

"The world record is like 5 seconds," he added. "Which is actually done by using dark magic I think? So. That doesn't count in my book. Just kidding."

The Marvel Universe star went on to explain how his accomplishment of doing the puzzle in under a minute is nothing compared to those kids who can "do the Rubik's cube in under ten seconds" who are his "heroes."

Pratt concluded his post by suggesting if one is “stuck in quarantine,” due to the coronavirus pandemic, they too should get a “Rubik’s Cube” and learn how to do it.