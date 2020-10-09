Shark Swims Next To Surfer Matt Wilkinson In Terrifying Video

Pro surfer Matt Wilkinson had a terrifying encounter with a shark earlier in the week.

In a YouTube video posted by Surf Life Saving NSW, a massive shark appeared to be tailing Wilkinson during a Wednesday surfing session. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The shark was estimated to be about 7.5 feet long, according to the YouTube description. Watch the unreal video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

People laugh at me when I say we need to be hunting these beasts down in the ocean, but I can promise you that nobody in Wilkinson’s position would be laughing. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Imagine how damn terrifying it must be to just have a gigantic shark lurking around you and seemingly hunting you. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Most people would probably be paralyzed with fear. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

You know where a shark can’t hurt you? Land. As far as I know, there’s never been a recorded shark attack against somebody with their feet planted firmly on some nice dirt or grass.

Trust me, I’ve seen “Jaws” enough times to know sharks aren’t our friends. They’re our enemies, and we must treat them as such.

Dominate the ocean, hunt them down and send a message. This is our planet, and we’re not yielding one damn inch of it to sharks.

Let us know what you thought about the video in the comments below. I’m guessing most of you will agree with me.

H/T: BroBible