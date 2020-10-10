Alleged Bank Robber Eludes Law Enforcement In ‘Thick Brush’ Weeks After Jail Break

A Kentucky alleged bank robber who broke out of jail in September dodged law enforcement again on Thursday after they got within 100 feet of the man.

Anthony Martinez, 30, escaped from federal authorities on foot through the thick brush of an Indiana wooded area, U.S. Marshal for Indiana Dan McClain told the Associated Press. Law enforcement agents got within 25 yards of the escapee before he slipped away, the marshal said.

“He was able to get away from us in the thick brush,” McClain told WAVE 3. “It was very thick in some of these areas. We have a place over here that’s a former junkyard and there’s a bunch of obstacles and things of that nature.”

“A desperate man can run pretty fast through the bushes and the briers and he did,” he said.

Martinez reportedly escaped from the Louisville Metro Corrections Sept. 29 using a hole in a window and a hose to lower himself to the ground, according to the AP. He was arrested and accused of robbing multiple banks in February, the AP reported. (RELATED: New Jersey Expected To Approve Bill Releasing 20% Of Prison Population)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.