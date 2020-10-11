Clemson Ranks Number 1 In The Week 6 AP College Football Poll, Alabama Is 2nd

Clemson is still the number one team in America after the latest AP Poll was released.

The week six poll dropped Sunday afternoon, and Trevor Lawrence and company were still ranked at the top. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina rounded out the top five. Ohio State is still sitting at six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Oct 10, 2020 at 8:44pm PDT

As I’ve said many times, we won’t really know how the teams rank until the Big 10 starts playing October 24.

Having said that, you simply have to have Clemson and Alabama in the top spots right now. Both teams have been absurdly impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Oct 11, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

Once Ohio State is on the field, then I expect them to quickly jump to three. It shouldn’t take much time at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 6, 2020 at 6:07am PDT

It’s also pretty damn cool that UNC is ranked fifth overall. Mack Brown has the Tar Heels humming with Sam Howell under center.

I told everyone before last season even started that Howell was the real deal. The dude just goes out there and rips it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Football (@tarheelfootball) on Oct 10, 2020 at 9:12am PDT

Finally, Wisconsin is ranked 16th. Sleep on us all you want, but we’re not going anywhere. You damn sure best believe that.