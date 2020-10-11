Trump Considered Wearing Superman T-Shirt When Leaving Hospital: Report

President Donald Trump reportedly considered ripping his shirt open to reveal a Superman t-shirt when leaving the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to The New York Times.

The president reportedly floated the possibility of pretending to be weak when leaving the hospital, before unveiling the shirt, The Times reported Saturday. The White House declined to comment on the record to the Daily Caller News Foundation about the report.

The president made his first public appearance to supporters since testing positive for the virus on Saturday at the White House, according to the NYT. The president appeared wearing a mask but removed it when he started to speak.

“We cannot allow our country to become a socialist nation,” Trump said, according to the Times. “We cannot let that happen. That’s what would happen. Or worse.”

Trump was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday to go back to the White House. (RELATED: ‘Misleading And Potentially Harmful’: Twitter Flags Trump Tweet That Says He’s ‘Immune’ To Coronavirus)

The president announced on Oct. 2 that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus. The president got a variety of treatments, including an experimental antibody therapy when he was being taken care of for the virus, his doctors have said, according to The Hill.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” according to Trump’s tweet.

