‘Drop It Like It’s Hot:’ Snoop Dogg Raps In Effort To Get Voters Out For The DNC

Snoop Dogg lent his song “Drop it like it’s Hot” to The Democratic National Committee in a get-out-the-vote effort video shared on social media Monday.

In the 60-second clip posted on YouTube, people of all ages wore colorful face masks while they dropped off their mail-in ballots into official ballot drop boxes while the “Gin and Juice” rapper’s 2004 hit song played in the background. The clip was noted by The Hill in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Jane Fonda Says COVID-19 Is ‘God’s Gift To The Left’)

WATCH:

Throughout the video, people, while wearing a mask, talk about the importance of voting and effecting change for the “next generation.”

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes and it’s my first time voting,” the 48-year-old rapper, born Calvin Broadus, shared in a statement. (RELATED: Hollywood Stars Strip Down To Nothing In Effort To Get Out The Vote, ‘Naked Ballots’)

“It’s time for ya’ll to drop those ballots like they’re hot — in your local drop box,” he added. “Vote early and let ‘em know our voices will be heard!”

The video will run on such sites as Hulu and YouTube in a handful of battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida, according to the outlet.

As previously reported, Democrats have broadly supported a national vote-by-mail campaign, and introduced legislation ostensibly aimed at supporting the Postal Service.

While President Donald Trump has expressed concern over vote-by-mail as either a likely cause of fraud or disenfranchisement, and a number of states are already facing litigation due to reported and alleged problems with absentee and mail-in ballots.