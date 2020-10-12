Wisconsin’s Football Opener Against Illinois Will Be Friday Night Under The Lights At Camp Randall

Wisconsin will open the football season against Illinois under the lights on a Friday night.
While we all thought the game would be Saturday October 24, the Big 10 announced Monday that the Badgers and Fighting Illini will play October 23 at 8:00 EST on BTN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
First B1G game of 2020: @IlliniFootball at No. 16 @BadgerFootball.
And it’s on BTN.
Opening the season on a Friday? Check. Opening the season at home on the glorious field at Camp Randall? Check. Opening at night under the lights? Check.
We might honestly beat Illinois by a billion once the clock finally hits zero.
Even without fans in the stands, there are few sights in life more beautiful than that of Camp Randall at night.
It’s a borderline religious experience when the Badgers are out there carving up with a chill dark sky above us.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again many times before the season gets here. The 2020 Wisconsin team is going to be special, and I can’t wait to find out what we’re all about.
Taking on Illinois under the lights is a hell of a way to get things started.
You best believe my beer will be sitting on ice. Go, Badgers, go!