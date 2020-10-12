Wisconsin’s Football Opener Against Illinois Will Be Friday Night Under The Lights At Camp Randall

Wisconsin will open the football season against Illinois under the lights on a Friday night.

While we all thought the game would be Saturday October 24, the Big 10 announced Monday that the Badgers and Fighting Illini will play October 23 at 8:00 EST on BTN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

First B1G game of 2020: @IlliniFootball at No. 16 @BadgerFootball. And it’s on BTN. View our full Week 1 schedule ????: pic.twitter.com/dXK7jpxSzr — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 12, 2020

Opening the season on a Friday? Check. Opening the season at home on the glorious field at Camp Randall? Check. Opening at night under the lights? Check.

We might honestly beat Illinois by a billion once the clock finally hits zero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Oct 11, 2020 at 6:20pm PDT

Even without fans in the stands, there are few sights in life more beautiful than that of Camp Randall at night.

It’s a borderline religious experience when the Badgers are out there carving up with a chill dark sky above us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again many times before the season gets here. The 2020 Wisconsin team is going to be special, and I can’t wait to find out what we’re all about.

Taking on Illinois under the lights is a hell of a way to get things started.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 10, 2020 at 8:17am PDT

You best believe my beer will be sitting on ice. Go, Badgers, go!