Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Says Quarterback Philip Rivers Won’t Be Benched

Philip Rivers will continue to start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

Indy is currently 3-2, but the Colts haven’t looked great at times. Not only has the team struggled, but Rivers has thrown five touchdowns to only four interceptions at this point in the season. That has some wondering if a switch is coming, but Rivers’ job is apparently safe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“No consideration for that. Philip is our quarterback,” Reich told the media Monday when talking about a potential switch on the depth chart, according to Fox59.com.

Honestly, this is why cutting Chad Kelly made zero sense to me. As much as we all love Philip Rivers, I don’t think the Colts are really going to make a Super Bowl run.

If things go south, they should bench Rivers, get Kelly back on the roster and ride with the Ole Miss legend.

The quarterback position in the NFL is evolving towards more mobile players. Kelly is a freak of nature, he was with the Colts for a minute or two and he’s a hell of a lot more exciting to watch play.

Honestly, what do the Colts have to lose by benching Rivers?

Chad Kelly took off and runs 33 yards for a #Colts TD pic.twitter.com/CVCh8yxpM4 — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) August 9, 2019

Fortune favors the bold, and nothing would be more bold then getting Kelly back on the team in order to bench Rivers.

Do it, Indy! Just do it.