Dustin Johnson Withdraws From The CJ Cup Due To A Positive Coronavirus Test Result

PGA star Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from a tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.

Johnson withdrew from The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, according to a statement released Tuesday by the PGA Tour. The tournament is set to begin on Oct. 14.

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK after testing positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/KgwhWvW8xJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 13, 2020

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” Johnson said in the press release. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the TOUR’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

Johnson has experienced symptoms of COVID. He last competed in the U.S. Open at the very end of August. (RELATED: Pro Golfer Suspended For Cocaine)

This absolutely sucks. I hope Johnson isn’t too sick and that he gets back on his feet soon for the next round of tournaments. I’ve noticed a handful of athletes getting coronavirus recently and it’s just a reminder that the virus is still out there and we aren’t just past it magically.

We need to be more than careful right now so we can continue to enjoy the things that we love, like sports.

Golf is a pretty socially distanced sport already, but we don’t want to risk everything being cancelled again.