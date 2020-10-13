Ted Cruz Reacts To Jim Carrey’s Depiction Of Him As ‘Hellbound’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz reacted to Jim Carrey’s depiction of him as “Hellbound” with a tweet on Monday.

The senator asked if he could get a copy of the 58-year-old comedian’s drawing of him in black, red and yellow colors, screaming while surrounded by what looked like smoke and fire. “Hey @JimCarrey can I get a copy of this for my office?” Cruz tweeted. (RELATED: Jim Carrey Calls Ted Cruz A Vampire — Cruz Drives A Stake Through His Argument)

Hey @JimCarrey can I get a copy of this for my office? https://t.co/45cQviMafH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 12, 2020

The senator included a retweet of the drawing from Carrey captioned, “Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020.” (RELATED: Jim Carrey Paints Image Of Trump And Supporters Going To ‘Hell’ In Latest Artwork)

Carrey had not responded to Cruz at time of publication. Carrey recently sketched President Donald Trump, as well. In the tweet, the president is drawn in a variety of bold colors.

I’m cured of the Covid. I’m totally immune. Who you gonna believe, me or some scientific test results? Regeneron is great. Every senior’s gonna get some and Mexico’s gonna pay for it! pic.twitter.com/h05oz8OndR — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

“I’m cured of the Covid,” the actor captioned the sketch, noting similar comments made by Trump. “I’m totally immune. Who you gonna believe, me or some scientific test results? Regeneron is great. Every senior’s gonna get some and Mexico’s gonna pay for it!”