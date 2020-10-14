Mike Tyson Gives Bizarre Interview During Appearance On ‘Good Morning Britain’

Mike Tyson recently gave an absurdly weird interview on “Good Morning Britain.”

In a viral clip from the appearance, Tyson wasn't making very much sense while trying to hype his fight against Roy Jones Jr., and it even looked like he almost fell asleep at one point.

Following his appearance on “GMB” making major waves, he tweeted an explanation and said in part,” I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I’m hard to wake once asleep. Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn’t see you guys and forgot to look into camera.”

Let’s hope that it truly is just as simple as Tyson was super tired and needed some sleep. Either way, that was a brutal interview.

It looked like he had no idea what the hell was going on around him. The part where his head was tilted down was legitimately concerning.

I hate to be the guy who says this, but if he can’t stay awake for an interview, how the hell is Tyson in a position to be boxing?

Common sense would seem to say that if he’s struggling to stay awake, then maybe he shouldn’t risk getting hit in the head.

We’ll see what happens when he gets into the ring November 28, but that interview was absolutely brutal to watch.