Watch Charlie Hunnam In The Trailer For The Upcoming Boxing Movie ‘Jungleland’

Charlie Hunnam’s new movie “Jungleland” looks outstanding.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is, “A bare-knuckle boxer reluctantly travels across the country with his brother for one last fight.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this one is going to be an emotional roller coaster for viewers with Hunnam leading the way. Give it watch below.

I don’t know about you guys, but I think this movie looks damn good. It looks like it’s more about two brothers than it is boxing, and I can get down with that.

Despite what you all might think, I do have a bit of a soft spot in my heart for emotional films and movies.

For those of you who don’t know, Hunnam is a damn good actor. He became a superstar on FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” and has only continued to make solid films ever since the show ended.

He starred in “The Gentlemen,” which was a really good movie.

Now, he’s starring in a film about two brothers in a tight spot with boxing as the vessel to tell the story. I can get down with that for sure.

You can check out “Jungleland” starting November 6.