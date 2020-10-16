Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Wife Amy Welcome Baby Girl

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt shared the happy news that they have welcomed a baby girl to their family, Nicole Lorraine.

“Me and Amy have been waiting on the birth of our second child and that happened Monday,” the 46-year-old NASCAR driver shared during his podcast “Dale Jr. Download.” The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Share Life-Changing News)

“We got a new addition,” he added. “Happens all the time… all over the country, all over the world. Feels a little weird to get congratulated but it feels pretty awesome.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

The race car driver continued, “Amy had a pretty good pregnancy. She said it felt like a long one only because of the COVID and all that. But we’re not gonna complain because we got a healthy baby girl.”

And for those wondering, Dale said their baby looks a lot like her dad.

“With Nicole… I look at her and I see so much of myself,” Earnhardt Jr. shared. “Its like looking at a mirror when I look at her. It’s crazy.”

“Now that may change in 24 hours but I mean as soon as I saw her I thought, ‘Oh my God, she is a baby me. It’s like looking at my baby self,'” he added.

The NASCAR driver and Amy tied the knot in 2016 and also have a 2-year-old daughter named Isla Rose.

Congratulations.