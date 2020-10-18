Clemson Ranks Number 1 In The Week 7 AP College Football Poll, Alabama Is 2nd

Clemson is still the top football team in America.

The week seven AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and the Clemson Tigers ranked number one after a dominating win over Georgia Tech fueled by Trevor Lawrence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia and Ohio State rounded out the top five.

You simply can’t have any other teams other than Clemson and Alabama in the top two spots right now. You just can’t do it.

Clemson looked like they were on a different planet Saturday. Trevor Lawrence put on a quarterback clinic for the whole country to watch.

Similar to Clemson, Alabama looked so damn good against the Bulldogs. Mac Jones has exceeded all expectations as the Crimson Tide’s quarterback.

The entire squad showed up and showed out in Tuscaloosa, and I don’t see how anyone in the SEC can stay with them.

Now, we wait for the B1G to play this upcoming weekend, and see what kind of movement we get there. Trust me, the B1G is coming with a vengeance. You best believe that.