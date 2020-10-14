Nick Saban Is The Highest Paid College Football Coach For The 2020 Season

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is the highest paid coach in all of college football for the 2020 season.

USA Today updated its yearly coaching salaries database Wednesday, and Saban checked in at the top with a salary of $9.3 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LSU’s Ed Orgeron was second at $8.9 million and Dabo Swinney was third at $8.3 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Sep 30, 2020 at 3:49pm PDT

Here’s what I’ll say about Nick Saban being at the top of the list, and it’s incredibly simple. He’s worth every single penny Alabama is paying him, and he’s probably worth a hell of a lot more.

Honestly, Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, who are hands down the two best coaches in America, are probably both worth something closer to $15 million.

Alabama and Clemson have both had their brands shoot through the roof since Saban and Swinney took over their respective teams.

Can you really even put a price on that? A dozen years ago, Clemson was respected but not a national power player. Now, everything the Tigers do is a national news story and they’ve won two title rings in the past few years.

As for my guy Paul Chryst, the fact he checked in at 28th with a salary of $3.93 for 2020 is the bargain of a lifetime.

He’s a dominant coach and we’re getting him at a fraction of the price we should be paying.