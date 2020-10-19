‘Democrats Have Lost Their Minds’: Ben Shapiro Explains Why He’ll Vote For Donald Trump In 2020 For The First Time

Ben Shapiro, conservative commentator and editor emeritus of the Daily Wire, released a video explaining why after having not voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election, he will be 4 years later.

Shapiro says there are three reasons he decided to vote for Trump in the 2020 election. He says he was wrong about his expectations for Trump when it came to policy, and that “whatever damage he’s going to do has already been done” when it comes to Trump’s character. The third reason he will be casting a vote for Trump is because the “Democrats have lost their [expletive] minds.”

.@BenShapiro: I did not vote for @realDonaldTrump in 2016. I am voting for Donald Trump in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Yx9zxdu9Q1 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 19, 2020

Shapiro names a list of Trump’s successes, including his selection of originalist and textualist judges, cutting taxes, appointing pro-life people to the executive branch, cracking down on China, and defeating ISIS.

“Donald Trump is the first person in my lifetime not to start any new wars, which is kind of a big thing,” he says. (RELATED: Can Ending ‘Endless Wars’ Save Trump’s Presidency?)

He also claims that Trump has governed in a more conservative fashion than George W. Bush on policy. “He is the most conservative president of my lifetime on policy.”

Shapiro expresses his reservations about Trump’s character, and his concerns that electing Trump would fundamentally change the Republican Party. He also emphasizes the importance of conservatives criticizing Trump when he behaves in ways deserving of it.

The most critical point, however, is that Democrats have moved further to the left, no longer resembling the party of Barack Obama from 2008 and “must not be allowed the mechanisms of power.”

“The Democrats are no longer the party of Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama, they’re the party of Bernie Sanders and they’re hiding behind the mask of Joe Biden,” he says.

“They believe that you should be forced by law to violate your religious beliefs if it conflicts with their social views,” he says. “They say that unborn babies aren’t babies, and that men can be women and if you disagree with them, then you’re a bigot, a homophobe, and a terrible person.”

“Here’s the deal, I’m voting for Trump,” Shapiro says in conclusion. “You don’t have to love Trump’s character, you don’t have to like his Twitter account to vote for him. You don’t have to approve of the crazy or bad things he says, or the way he often acts. But if you care about the Constitution, and economic freedom, and the security of the United States, you really don’t have a hell of a lot of choice.

“You should vote for Trump. You should certainly vote against Joe Biden and the Democratic Party running completely off the rails, and threaten the integrity of the Republic if they are given the levers of power.”