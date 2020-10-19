Can Any Football Team In The Big 10 Beat Ohio State?

Is Ohio State unstoppable in the Big 10?

This seems to be the question that everyone is asking with the start of the season kicking off this weekend. Despite being committed to cheering against OSU at all costs, I’m not sure people are going to like my answer to this question. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

The reality of the situation is that outside of playing Wisconsin in the B1G title game, I don’t see any losses for the Buckeyes during the regular season.

In fact, OSU has at least a 90% chance of winning every single regular season game outside of Penn State, which they still have more than a 72% chance of winning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 16, 2020 at 1:57pm PDT

While this might be a hard pill for fans of PSU and Michigan to handle, it’s going to be insanely difficult to beat OSU as long as Justin Fields is out there playing quarterback for the Buckeyes.

Hell, Michigan might be lucky to even keep it close. If history has taught us anything, it’s that the Wolverines are no match for OSU under Jim Harbaugh’s watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 17, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

So, where does that leave us? As an honest man who gets paid to tell the truth, I think OSU will cruise to an 8-0 record in the regular season.

Then, it becomes about whether or not Wisconsin can knock them off in the conference title game. I’ll save my prediction for that for some point down the road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 17, 2020 at 10:55am PDT

For the time being, as long as Justin Fields is slinging the rock, OSU will be expected to win every single game in the regular season.