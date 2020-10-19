Philip Rivers Says He Reads What People Write About Him, Expects To Be Held Accountable

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers doesn’t ignore what people write about him.

While a lot of pro athletes block out the press, Rivers has no issue with reading what people write. Following a comeback win over the Bengals, the NFL veteran explained in a video tweeted by Zak Keefer that he made the decision to read his press and told the media that he should be held accountable if he plays poorly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

Philip Rivers couldn’t help himself this week — he wanted to know what everyone was writing about him. Gotta give him credit: Not many QBs would admit this. “You stink it up, they better write ‘Rivers better get with it!’ … and I felt like you guys were pretty dang honest.” pic.twitter.com/COQOqeozRA — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 18, 2020

I love this level of honesty from Rivers. I absolutely love it. First off, I often don’t even believe athletes when they claim to never read their press.

I find it incredibly hard to believe. They might claim that, but I don’t know too many athletes capable of completely blocking out the noise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts) on Oct 18, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

Secondly, I love the fact that Rivers wants the media to hold him accountable if he plays poorly. That’s the way it should be.

You can’t be the face of an NFL franchise and expect to be exempt from criticism when things go wrong. That’s a ridiculous expectation, and Rivers knows it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts) on Oct 19, 2020 at 6:49am PDT

Props to the veteran quarterback for shooting the press straight and not shying away from criticism when it’s necessary.