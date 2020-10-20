Joe Buck And Troy Aikman Mock Military Jet Flyovers During Football Games

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were caught on a hot mic over the weekend mocking military jet flyovers.

In a video tweeted by @DefectorMedia, Aikman and Buck mock the cost of flyovers while calling the Packers/Buccaneers game Sunday, and then the legendary quarterback dropped a mind-boggling quote. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That stuff ain’t happening with [the] Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll tell you right now, partner,” Aikman said. You can watch the full clip below.

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

What the hell were Buck and Aikman thinking during this little conversation? Why did they think this was a smart idea?

They had to think they weren’t on a live mic, right? Rule number one of being mic’d up is to always assume you’re being recorded.

Secondly, what the hell is Aikman talking about with Joe Biden ending flyovers? I hate to break it to him, but I went to a lot of games with flyovers when Biden was Barack Obama’s Vice President.

Anyone who thinks flyovers are ending if Biden becomes president has no idea what the hell they’re talking about.

These two need to take a deep breath and chill the hell out. Flyovers are awesome, they unite us and they’re a fun experience for people who might not otherwise get to see military planes.

There’s no reason to get all pissed off about them and mock our pilots.