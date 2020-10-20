News Anchor Ben Bobick Rips Tennessee Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano

News anchor Ben Bobick isn’t a huge fan of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

In a segment making the rounds on Twitter, Bobick compares the Volunteers playing Guarantano to trying to put a square peg through a round hole. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his hilarious comments below.

Lmaooo holy shit. This news anchor in Chattanooga said this ???? pic.twitter.com/LZjvgjqGnx — Well F*** (@_DuhKota_) October 19, 2020

Is college football the greatest sport ever or is it the greatest sport ever? The answer is an easy yes.

Guarantano is out here getting roasted by a random news anchor after an abysmal performance against Kentucky.

He threw two interceptions and for a total of 88 yards!

Jarrett Guarantano with his 2nd TD pass of the day for Kentucky pic.twitter.com/LkTFw68lzy — Barstool Sabermetrics (@sabermetrics) October 17, 2020

You know things are going poorly when you can’t even turn on the local news without getting annihilated by the press.

As they say, I guess it just means more in the SEC!

I have no idea if Tennessee will stick with Guarantano or not, but getting torched by a random local news anchor is a rough look for a starting SEC quarterback.