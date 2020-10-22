‘He Was Plainly Familiar’: Hunter Biden’s Ex-Business Partner Says Joe Biden Was Aware Of Overseas Dealings

Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business associate, said Thursday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the family’s foreign dealings.

“I have heard Joe Biden say he’s never discussed business with Hunter. That is false,” Bobulinski said during a press conference. “I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

“In my hour long meeting with Joe Biden we discussed Biden family business dealings with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar.”

A Navy veteran, Bobulinski said he was first introduced to the former Vice President in May of 2017 by his brother Jim Biden and son Hunter.

“That night, we discussed the Biden’s history, the Biden family’s plans with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar, at least at a high level,” he said. (RELATED: NPR Won’t Cover Hunter Biden Laptop Because They Refuse To ‘Waste’ Their ‘Readers’ Time On Stories That Are Just Pure Distractions’)

“I have no wish to bury anyone,” he said, noting someone told him this week that coming forward would hurt everyone, including the Biden’s. “I’ve never been political. The few contributions I have made have been to Democrats. But what I am is a patriot, and a veteran, to protect my family name, and my business reputation. I need to ensure that the true facts are out there.”

Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he said “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family,” according to Fox News. He said Hunter and James Gilliar brought him on as CEO and released emails and texts appearing to show Joe Biden’s involvement with Hunter’s dealings.

Bobulinski turned over a slew of documents to both the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee as well as the Senate Finance Committee, as well as Fox.

In a document from May of 2017, Bobulinski discussed a meeting with the former Vice President, despite Biden’s claims that he did not talk about his son’s business dealings.

In a string of texts, Bobulinksi reportedly texted Hunter about a dinner meeting involving Biden.

“Mrng plse let me knw if we will do early dinner w your Uncle & dad and where, also for document translation do you want it simple Chinese or traditional?”

“Not sure on dinner yet and whatever is the most common for a Chinese legal DOC,” Hunter replied.

Bobulinski thanked Jim Biden for his time in another text, per Fox.

“Great to meet u and spend some time together, please thank Joe for his time, was great to talk thx Tony b.”