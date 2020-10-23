Jennifer Lawrence Claims She Confronted Anderson Cooper After He Accused Her Of Faking Oscars Fall

Actress Jennifer Lawrence claimed she confronted CNN’s Anderson Cooper after he accused her of faking her infamous Oscars fall.

Lawrence reminisced about falling while accepting her Best Actress win for “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2013 during Wednesday’s podcast episode of “Absolutely Not.” The moment went viral and Cooper had some odd thoughts about it.

“Anderson Cooper, I saw him on CNN three days later saying, ‘Well she obviously faked the fall,’ and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me,” Lawrence explained.

The “Hunger Games” actress eventually talked about it with the CNN host. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Revealed She Voted Republican Until Trump ‘Changed Everything’)

“I’ll tell you what, I saw him at a Christmas party and I let him know,” Lawrence said. “My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologized. I think we’re good friends now. On my end, we’re all good.”

“What I led with was, ‘Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know.’ He apologized immediately and said he didn’t know and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up…he probably told everyone I was a psycho.”

I’m not sure why anyone would think someone faked a fall. That sh*t is humiliating. Tons of people watch the Oscars, or well they used to. So you’re basically falling in front of millions of people. I don’t know anyone that would choose that as a way to bring attention to themselves.