Melania Announces She And POTUS Will ‘Safely Welcome’ Kids To WH For Halloween Celebration

Melania Trump announced Friday that she and President Donald Trump will “safely welcome” kids to the White House for a Halloween celebration.

"On Sunday, @POTUS [and] I will safely welcome frontline workers, military families, schoolchildren [and] trick-or-treaters for the annual @WhiteHouse #Halloween celebration," the first lady tweeted to her millions of followers, along with a link detailing this year's event during the pandemic.

"We look forward to seeing all of you for this year's festivities!" she added.

Included in the post was a picture of the South Portico entrance of the White House all decorated for the Halloween trick-or-treat event in 2019.

As the link noted, “extra precautions” have been put in place by the administration to ensure the “health and safety” of all guests who will be attending due to the coronavirus.

Some of those include things like, “all guests (ages 2 years and over) are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during their visit to the White House complex” and “all personnel working the event are required to wear a face covering and any staff passing out candy will be required to wear gloves.”

According to the White House release:

This year’s Halloween event will feature a vibrant display of bright-colored leaves that will envelop the South Portico columns in various shades of autumn. An array of chrysanthemums will also cascade down the East and West staircases, presenting subtle highlights of nature’s beauty and will be intermixed with festive pumpkins waiting to greet an audience of costumed trick-or-treaters.

As previously reported, last year’s trick-or-treat celebration consisted of the White House decked out for the spooky season with violins playing renditions of “Thriller” and the theme music from “Harry Potter” as dry ice created a foggy atmosphere.

Tall black trees and pumpkins of all shapes and colors decorated the balcony and staircases with a huge orange sign outside the entrance that read, “Halloween 2019,” as the president and first lady were photographed handing out bars of chocolate to kids dressed up as dinosaurs, soldiers, police officers and even little firefighters.