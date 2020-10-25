Ocasio-Cortez Says She Will Support Pelosi For Speaker If She’s The ‘Most Progressive Candidate’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hedged on whether she would support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for another term in the role during a Sunday morning interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Pelosi indicated to CNN anchor Jake Tapper earlier that she would run again for the position if Democrats win the House as expected.

“Will you support her?” he asked Ocasio-Cortez.

WATCH:

“Well, again I want to make sure that we win the House,” she responded. “I do believe that we will. But it’s critically important that we are supporting Democrats in tight swing races, making sure that not only all of them come back but that we grow our majority.”

Ocasio-Cortez went on to insinuate that Pelosi would need to be “the most progressive candidate” available for speaker in order to earn hear support.

“I believe that we have to see those races as they come, see what candidates are there,” she said. “I am committed to making sure that we have the most progressive candidate there. But if Speaker Pelosi is that most progressive candidate, then I will be supporting her.”

The freshman New York congresswoman has publicly clashed with Pelosi several times in the past, but the House speaker insisted there was never “any hatchet” to bury when asked about their public differences in 2019. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Sees Herself In Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Ilhan Omar)

“We’re in a political arena,” Pelosi said “In a family, you have your differences but you’re still a family.”