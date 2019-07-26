Pelosi On If She Buried The Hatchet With Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I Don’t Think There Was Any Hatchet’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Friday said there was never “any hatchet” to bury with New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a press conference after the two met to discuss their differences.

“I don’t think there ever was any hatchet. We’re in a political arena,” Pelosi told reporters. “In a family, you have your differences but you’re still a family.” The two had just met after the freshman Democrat requested one-on-one time with Pelosi on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Their two offices are currently working out a time that works best for both congresswomen and both of their chiefs of staffs have met,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told the news outlet.