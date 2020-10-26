Lil Pump Endorses Donald Trump, Says ‘F**k Sleepy Joe’

Rapper Lil Pump seems to be a big fan of President Donald Trump.

The star rapper posted a message on his Instagram story late Sunday night, and loudly endorsed Trump for president because he doesn’t want to pay higher taxes if Joe Biden wins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also said, “F**k Sleepy Joe.” You can watch the absurd video below.

Rapper Lil Pump (@lilpump) endorses President Trump on his Instagram story, citing taxes. Warning, graphic language. pic.twitter.com/maMNjOqZrP — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 26, 2020

Honestly, we need way more people making their endorsements in this fashion. If everyone followed Lil Pump’s example, we’d be living in a much more entertaining world.

I’m not even an overly political guy, and I still found that to be incredible. Not only did he post a message proudly proclaiming “Trump 2020, b*tch,” but he also posted a photoshopped image of him with Trump.

View this post on Instagram THE DAY I MET TRUMP ???? #trump202022020 A post shared by Lil Pump Jetski (@lilpump) on Oct 25, 2020 at 9:58pm PDT

What a bizarre year 2020 has been. We’re dealing with a global pandemic and Lil Pump, who is one of the most popular musicians on the planet, is out here on Instagram cussing out Joe Biden as he endorses Donald Trump.

If you don’t find this incredibly entertaining, then you simply don’t have a sense of humor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Pump Jetski (@lilpump) on Oct 25, 2020 at 4:07pm PDT

Will Lil Pump’s endorsement be enough to swing the election for Donald Trump? We’ll find out in only eight short days!