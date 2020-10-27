Notre Dame Celebrates Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation

The University of Notre Dame celebrated Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court in multiple school statements.

“On behalf of the University of Notre Dame, I congratulate Amy Coney Barrett on her confirmation today by the United States Senate as a justice of the United States Supreme Court,” Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins said in a statement.

“Recognized by experts from across the spectrum of judicial philosophies as a superb legal scholar and judge, she is an esteemed colleague and a teacher revered by her students,” Jenkins continued.

The Senate confirmed Barrett by a 52-48 vote to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Every Democrat and Republican Maine. Sen. Susan Collins voted against the confirmation. Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was initially undecided but voted in favor of Barrett’s nomination. (RELATED: Justice Clarence Thomas Swears In Amy Coney Barrett To The Supreme Court)

“On behalf of the University of Notre Dame, I congratulate Amy Coney Barrett on her confirmation today by the United States Senate as a justice of the United States Supreme Court.” Read the full statement from Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.: https://t.co/ki2ZROziYw pic.twitter.com/GTVmmkSVcW — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) October 27, 2020

Barrett is the first of alum and “faculty member” of Notre Dame Law School to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, Jenkins said, according to the statement.

“We join her family and friends in celebrating this momentous achievement, and we assure Justice Barrett and all her colleagues on the nation’s highest court of our continued prayers in their work of administering justice and upholding the Constitution,” Jenkins continued, according to the statement.

ND Law School Dean and Professor of Law G. Marcus Cole said in another release, “For more than two decades, we have been blessed by her brilliant scholarship, her devoted teaching, and her thoughtful, open-minded approach to legal questions.”

Barrett was a 1997 graduate of the law school and began teaching there in 2002, the news release reported. Barrett kept teaching part-time after her appointment to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals three years ago.

“Justice Barrett’s brilliance as a scholar has only been exceeded by her exemplary kindness and generosity toward everyone she encounters. While we will miss her presence on our campus and in our community, we look forward to witnessing these qualities as she serves on our nation’s highest court,” Cole continued.

The University of Notre Dame and Notre Dame Law School did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.